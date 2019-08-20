A $10,000 reward has been offered for information on an escaped
Georgia inmate who is wanted as a suspect in a murder case in
Gulf County.
34 year old Stephen Michael Smith is wanted
in the shooting death of a 30-year-old Daniel Lee Upton of Lakeland, Florida.
Upton's body was found shortly after 10am Monday morning at 204 Sea Pines Lane, in the Gulf Aire Subdivision on St. Joe Beach.
Authorities say the killing happened during a drug deal gone bad.
One arrest has been made in the case.
44 year old Destiny Jene Terry was arrested early Tuesday morning.
Terry was not the shooter, but the investigation revealed she was present during the shooting and helped facilitate the contact between Smith and Upton.
The victim, prior to losing consciousness, identified Smith as the shooter and Terry as being present.
She was charged with Principal to Second Degree Murder and was booked into the Gulf County Detention Facility where she remains in custody.
Smith is a white male, approximately 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs.
He has brown hair and green eyes and tattoos on his arms and neck.
Smith was reported missing from his Clayton County, Georgia transitional center last week after he did not return from work.
The Georgia Department of Corrections issued a lookout for Smith on Tuesday.
The U.S. Marshals Service offered the reward Tuesday afternoon.
If you have any information on his location contact the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office at 850-227- 1115, or you may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.
