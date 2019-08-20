HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: VICTIM AND SUSPECT IDENTIFIED

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a homicide that occurred shortly after 10am Monday morning at 204 Sea Pines Lane, in the Gulf Aire Subdivision on St. Joe Beach.
Investigators have identified 25-year-old Stephen Michael Smith of Lagrange, GA, as the shooter.
Smith is a white male, approximately 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.
He is currently wanted for absconding from a work release program out of the state of Georgia where he was serving his sentence for robbery.
If you have any information on his location contact the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office at 850-227- 1115, or you may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment