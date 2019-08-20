Area 1662 of the Apalachicola Bay will close to oyster harvesting at sunset today.
Area 1662 is the conditionally approved summer south area of the bay.
The area is being closed because of the heavy rains over the past few days.
Biologists will continue to sample water from the area and reopen it as soon as water quality is acceptable for oyster harvesting.
CLOSURE STATEMENT
Date:___8/20/19________
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is temporarily closing the following shellfish area at sunset on _Tuesday, August 20, 2019_ for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
Area(s):
#1662 CA Summer South Shellfish Harvest Area
Affected
Counties:
___Franklin_________________
Basis for action:
Operating procedures in Chapter 5L-1.003 (1),
Florida Administrative Code
The closure is based on a change in conditions specifically required under the management plan. Water samples will continue to be collected and analyzed for the area until the sample results conform to the management plan.
You will be notified as soon as the shellfish area can be re-opened. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Chris Clark or Steve Cofone at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
