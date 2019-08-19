A Liberty County man was injured Saturday after stealing a deputy's patrol vehicle and crashing into a tree.
The Florida Highway Patrol said 21 year old Jeffery Kyle Holcomb of Bristol suffered serious injuries in the crash which happened at about 4 o'clock in the morning near the intersection of Highway 65 and County Road 67.
Holcomb took the keys to the patrol vehicle while visiting the an off duty Liberty County Deputy.
Witnesses, who were at the Deputy's residence at the time, followed the patrol vehicle west on County Road 67 until they lost sight of it.
While Holcomb was negotiating a left curve at a high rate of speed, the vehicle traveled onto the grass shoulder while rotating clockwise.
The vehicle's rear struck two trees before coming to rest on the shoulder of County Road 67.
Holcomb's was not wearing a seat belt and his head struck the windshield.
Holcomb was taken to the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital and later transferred to Tallahassee Regional Hospital.
The Highway Patrol said charges are pending.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment