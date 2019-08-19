Franklin County unemployment dropped slightly in July.
The local unemployment rate was 3.3 percent last month, down from 3.4 percent in June.
168 people were looking for work in Franklin County in July; the workforce also decreased by 31 people.
Franklin County unemployment was slightly below the statewide average of 3.5 percent, 9 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment than Franklin County.
Gulf County's unemployment in July was 4.5 percent which is slightly lower than the month before, but Gulf County still has one of the highest unemployment rates in the state, something that has been true since Hurricane Michael hit the area last October.
There were 277 people looking for work in Gulf County in July.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate was 3.2 percent in July; Liberty County unemployment was 3.8 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment