A suspect wanted in connection with a killing on Monday in Gulf
County killed himself after being surrounded by law enforcement.
Late Tuesday evening, the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies observed murder suspect Stephen Michael Smith in a vehicle traveling west on Highway 98 in Gulf County.
Officers stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Ivy Road and Highway 98 in Parker.
With the vehicle surrounded by law enforcement, Smith immediately placed a pistol to his head and committed suicide.
34 year old Stephen Michael Smith was wanted in the shooting death of a 30-year-old Daniel Lee Upton of Lakeland, Florida.
Upton's body was found shortly after 10am Monday morning at a home on St. Joe Beach.
Authorities say the killing happened during a drug deal gone bad.
There was one arrest made in the case.
44 year old Destiny Jene Terry was arrested early Tuesday morning.
Terry was not the shooter, but the investigation revealed she was present during the shooting and helped facilitate the contact between Smith and Upton.
Terry was charged with Principal to Second Degree Murder and was booked into the Gulf County Detention Facility where she remains in custody.
