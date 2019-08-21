May was a good month for tourism in Franklin County – in fact it was another record breaking month.
Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon reported to the county commission this week that the TDC collected over 166 thousand dollars in May.
That's about 22 thousand dollars more than May, 2018, making it the highest amount ever collected by the TDC during the month of May.
There are other positive signs, including an increase in visitor traffic to each of the County’s four visitor centers.
So far this year, nearly 26,000 visitors have visited the centers in Apalachicola, St. George Island, Eastpoint and St. George Island, compared to a total count of 31,398 in 2018.
Solomon attributes a significant portion of the increase to post-hurricane marketing efforts funded by Visit Florida.
The TDC received $174,000 in Visit Florida marketing assistance earlier this year to help get the word out that Franklin County was open for business following Hurricane Michael last October.
