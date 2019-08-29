Amazing things are happening here! - Explore Northwest Florida

|
September 2019 Events & Activities
Plan Your End of Summer
get-a-way in Northwest Florida
Big Bend Quilt Trail &
From the Cedar Chest: Southern Quilting
Launching September 1st
The Gadsden Arts Center & Museum is excited to coordinate the Big Bend Quilt Trail Project. A public art installation of large wooden quilt blocks placed around the community. The trail will be launched September 1st with a website detailing all participants and locations. In conjunction with the promotion of the Gadsden Community Quilt Trail, the Museum will host From the Cedar Chest: Southern Quilting, 1830's to Today at the Museum September 14 - December 14. 2019. Check Gadsden County TDC
for quilting event details as well as the many other fabulous exhibitions held at the Center.
6th Annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
September 1st on Panama City Beach
Sun, fun and country music scheduled for September 1st will round out the 2019 event held on the Gulf Coast shores of Panama City Beach annually during Labor Day Weekend. Festival-goers will stand on the white sugar sand beach and dip their toes in the water during the day and watch their favorite performers at night. Get Jam info at Visit Panama City Beach
Art Break Day 2019 - September 6th in Panama City
We're doin' it! We're getting all the St Andrews merchants involved (lots of new ones!) and ALL of our art friends and groups are coming to make this the most spectacular Art Break Day ever, for them and for you! Grab your favorite creative hobby and come do it in St Andrews. We'll be arting, dancing, music making, and performing all over Historic St Andrews - we want to do it with you. Details at Destination Panama City
Washington County Sheriff's Rodeo
September 7th in Chipley
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is holding its first PCA sanctioned rodeo at the Washington County Equestrian Center. This is an 8 event rodeo including vendors, concessions, clown act, kids events with Mutton Busting and steer dressing by our very own WCSO Deputies. Come for a family-friendly, fun-filled evening. All proceeds from the rodeo will be to assist the Sheriff's Office in funding its community projects. Schedule of events and more information available at Visit Washington County
33rd Annual Sandestin Triathlon
September 7th at Sandestin's Beaches and Bayside Community
This annual triathlon will lure more than 700 participants for a half-mile Gulf of Mexico swim, a 20-mile bike along the coast, and a 4-mile run through Sandestin’s beaches and Bayside community. Proceeds benefit Sandestin Foundation For Kids. Come out to cheer on your favorite athlete and spend the day at our beautiful beaches. Get more information at Visit South Walton
Food Truck Fridays
September 13th in Quincy
Join us for Food Truck Fridays in front of the Quincy Courthouse. Enjoy a variety of food trucks, live music, games and giveaways! FREE admission to the Gadsden Art Center's ArtZONE and much more! Visit Gadsden County TDC for details.
Lighthouse "Full Moon Climb"
The September full moon is called the Harvest Moon because Native American tribes began harvesting their staple foods, such as corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice at this time. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
Cape St. George Lighthouse
September 13th
on St. George Island
Watch the sun set & full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse during the full moon climb on from 8:30-10 pm.
Crooked River LighthouseSeptember 14th
in Carrabelle
Full Moon & Sunset Lighthouse Climb from 7:30-10 pm. Climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast to see breathtaking views of the bay with the sun setting and the full moon rising.
Holmes County Outdoor Expo
September 14th in Bonifay
All things Outdoors are happening at the Holmes County Outdoor Expo. Florida State championship turkey calling contest, scavenger hunts, silent auction, giveaways, live demonstrations, resource management exhibits along with live animal displays and more. There will be vendors and games for the kids, some of the South's finest food and more. The family-fun free event is hosted by University of Florida/IFAS Holmes County. Expo information is available at Holmes County
September 14th in Panama City
Hunt in over 30 businesses and some of your favorite public spots. Explore shops and restaurants, hunt for interesting items and discover a side of Downtown Panama City you may have never seen before. You can win prizes by getting your map punched at participating locations as well as posting photos to social media with hashtag #downtownpanamacity.
Back to School Bash
September 14th on Panama City Beach
Join us for our Back to School Bash on Panama City Beach! We will have live music from 6-9 pm, a silent auction, bonfire, and much more! A portion of the event proceeds benefit Bay County Public Schools. Bash details Visit Panama City Beach
September 14th on Panama City Beach
This event will feature beautiful local art, fun creations, fabulous food, music, and great people! More info at Visit Panama City Beach
SACRED HEART 19TH ANNUAL
CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC
September 20th in Miramar Beach
The Sacred Heart Charity Golf Classic is a prestigious event amongst area golfers. Since its inception in 2002, the annual golf classic has raised more than $4 million for Sacred Heart Hospital, supporting a variety of departments. This year’s fundraising will benefit the Comprehensive Spine Program expansion that includes the addition of a 5th operating room and equipment. Visit South Walton
has more info.
8th Annual Scarecrow ExpressCelebrates Fall
September 21st in Downtown Chipley
The Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society are proud to host this annual event that includes a Scarecrow Building Contest & History Festival. Everyone is encouraged to "get on the train" and participate by creating scarecrows and visit our local museums. Get scarecrow info at Visit Washington County
Museum Day in Carrabelle
September 21st
Back by popular demand all three of Carrabelle’s wonderful museums will open their doors on Saturday, September 21st as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day. This national celebration honors museums that follow the example of the Smithsonian with free admission. In salute to this day, Carrabelle History Museum, Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, and Crooked River Lighthouse Museum will have special activities and exhibits. More details at Franklin County TDC
Antique & Classic Car Show
September 21st in Havana's Historic Downtown
Come and find out why Havana was named "Florida's Friendliest Small Town" while enjoying some amazing shopping and cafes. Plus, we're Pet Friendly. This event is held the 3rd Saturday of each month. Full details at Gadsden County TDC
Washington County Heritage Festival
September 27th & 28th at Falling Waters State Park
Come out and experience how life used to be lived, demonstrators will highlight everything from a blacksmith to a flint knapper to a full agricultural display. Enjoy local art & craft vendors, a Kid Zone, and live entertainment on Saturday night. North Florida Artillery will set up a Civil War reenactment camp. Great food and the backdrop of one of the most beautiful state parks in Florida will round out this event. Find more information at Visit Washington County
Downtown Panama City OktoberFest
September 28th
Make plans to put on your lederhosen, grab a proper hat, and join in the fun at our 31st Annual OktoberFest! Enjoy authentic German food, stein hoisting contest, Kids Zone, pumpkin decorating contest, artisan and craft vendors, and live music from everyone's favorite Polka band: Krankenhaus.
more information to share
Jackson County Farms Open in September
Rockin' M Farms
2763 Caniehead Road in Campbellton
A family run business, that takes pride in their orchard and chestnuts produced. The farm is open from September 1st thru Mid October. Call ahead to make sure someone is available at the farm, so you can come out and pick your own chestnuts. Farm details at Visit Jackson County
