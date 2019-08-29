The local health department and the Apalachicola Bay animal clinic are working together to provide free rabies vaccinations to local pets.
There has been a total of 4 rabies cases reported in our county in recent weeks, all of the in Eastpoint.
The rabid animals have included 2 foxes and 2 raccoons.
A rabies alert has been issued for Eastpoint.
If you have a dog or cat that has not been vaccinated, you can get it done free of charge at the Apalachicola Bay Animal Clinic on Highway 98 in Eastpoint.
The free vaccinations are being provided Monday through Friday through September the 11th.
You do have to make an appointment which you can do by calling 670-8306.
The clinic is open from 9 to 530 daily.
And remember, to avoid rabies, supervise your animals when they are outdoors.
Don’t let pets “roam the neighborhood.”
Stay away from stray or wild animals!
Do not touch dogs or cats that are not yours.
Never touch a bat and Never feed raccoons.
Raccoons are a high-risk rabies vector and feeding them diminishes their fear of humans and encourages them to frequent areas where they may come into contact with your family or pets.
If you see a wild or stray animal that you feel might be infected – call the Franklin County animal control department immediately at 670-4733.
