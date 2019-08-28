Apalachicola Bay commercial oyster conservation measures for winter season

Several oyster conservation measures will be in effect for the winter season in Apalachicola Bay, including all waters of Indian Lagoon in Gulf County.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) began implementing conservation measures in the fall of 2014 in an effort to help the Apalachicola Bay oyster population recover.
The FWC will continue to assess the health of the bay.
Unless noted below, changes are effective Sept. 1 through May 31, 2020, and include:
The daily commercial harvest and possession limit is two bags of oysters in the shell per person (each bag is equivalent to 60 pounds or two 5-gallon buckets.)
The daily recreational harvest per person, vessel and possession limit is 5 gallons of oysters in the shell.
Commercial and recreational oyster harvest is closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Labor Day, Sept. 2.
Portions of shellfish harvest areas known 1612 and 1622 are closed south of Sheepshead Bayou.
No person may harvest or possess an oyster in or on Florida waters within Bulkhead Bar Experimental Area from Sept. 3-May 31.
All other harvest regulations remain in effect.
To learn more about commercial oyster harvest, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing, click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Commercial” and “Oyster.”
