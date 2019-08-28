FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

CLARENCE is without a doubt one of the sweetest, most affectionate, gorgeous cats we've ever had at the shelter. He is a big boy, weighing in at almost 15 lbs of pure sugar! He is a middle aged boy with loads of love to give. If you are looking for a calm and relaxed lap cat, you'll definitely want to come meet our Clarence!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets
