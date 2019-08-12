Monday, August 12, 2019

Application Now Open - Florida Disaster Fund Grant Opportunity

The Volunteer Florida Foundation recently announced the availability of Florida Disaster Funds for organizations engaged in Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Michael recovery efforts. The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster.

The available grant funding for Hurricane Irma recovery activities will be $5,000,000 and the available grant funding for Hurricane Michael recovery activities will be $3,000,000.

To apply or learn more about the opportunity, please click hereApplications are due to Volunteer Florida by Friday, August 23 at 5 pm (ET). 
 
 
Established in accordance with Section 14.29 (9), Florida Statutes, the Volunteer Florida Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. The Florida Disaster Fund, administered by the Volunteer Florida Foundation, was established in 2004 to fulfill needs unmet by other disaster relief organizations.
About Volunteer Florida
Volunteer Florida is Florida’s lead agency for volunteerism and national service, administering more than $43 million in federal, state and local funding to deliver high-impact national service and volunteer programs in Florida. Volunteer Florida promotes and encourages volunteerism to meet critical needs across the state. Volunteer Florida also serves as Florida’s lead agency for volunteers and donations before, during and after disasters. For more information, please visit www.volunteerflorida.org.
Introducing Volunteer Connect
Volunteer Florida is proud to introduce Volunteer Connect, the state’s official volunteer opportunities platform. Throughout the summer of 2019, nonprofits with 501(c)(3) status and government entities can participate in instructional webinars and training and begin posting future volunteer opportunities. The platform will then be made available to the public (potential volunteers) in fall 2019. To learn more or to register your organization, please click here.



