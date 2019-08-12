Application Now Open - Florida Disaster Fund Grant Opportunity

|
The Volunteer Florida Foundation
recently announced the availability of Florida Disaster Funds for organizations engaged in Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Michael recovery efforts. The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster.
The available grant funding for Hurricane Irma recovery activities will be $5,000,000 and the available grant funding for Hurricane Michael recovery activities will be $3,000,000.
To apply or learn more about the opportunity, please click here
. Applications are due to Volunteer Florida by Friday, August 23 at 5 pm (ET).
Established in accordance with Section 14.29 (9), Florida Statutes, the Volunteer Florida Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. The Florida Disaster Fund, administered by the Volunteer Florida Foundation, was established in 2004 to fulfill needs unmet by other disaster relief organizations.
