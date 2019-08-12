Franklin County Commissioners hope the cities of Apalachicola and Carrabelle will help cover the cost of animal control.
Commissioners have sent letters to both cities asking them to kick in 7 thousand dollars each for service.
The money will allow the county to hire an additional officer on a permanent part-time basis to help respond to the growing number of calls the department is receiving.
The new worker would also allow the county to have an officer on duty 7 days a week.
Currently the office is closed on weekends, but because of the large number of people visiting the county on weekends, there needs to be someone on duty.
The county began providing animal control services within the city limits in 2017.
Before that each city had to provide its own animal control, even though they often called the county out for assistance on some of the tougher cases.
The county is asking for the money now because the cities are working on their budgets and it will be easier for them to add the expense to next year's budget.
The commission also added a request that city police assist on animal control calls in the city limits to insure that angry pet owners don't hinder animal control officers doing their jobs.
