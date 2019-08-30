Friday, August 30, 2019

City of Apalachicola Begins Storm Preparedness Measures

City Begins Storm Preparedness Measures
The City of Apalachicola may or may not feel impacts from Hurricane Dorian over the next several days but it is hurricane season and always a good idea to prepare...
The City of Apalachicola staff met Friday, August 30, for a weather briefing and to initiate storm preparation plans. The City Manager and Department Heads are monitoring Hurricane Dorian closely and have received their emergency team assignments.

Public Works crews are out today cleaning the storm water ditches and drains in anticipation of heavy rainfall. All debris moving equipment has been serviced. Water & Sewer generators been topped off with fuel and operations equipment serviced.

The City is working with the Franklin County EOC and the  Communications Team will be streaming information to you through social media. New posts will be dispatched on the website and Facebook pages at noonish and 6 p.m. daily.  We encourage you to share these posts with your friends and neighbors.
Tropical storm force winds are predicted for this area the first part of next week.  Key staff will meet  periodically throughout the holiday weekend as Dorian's path becomes clear. Apalachicola City Hall will be closed through the weekend and on Monday, September 1, 2019 [labor Day]. 
How to Prepare 
1. Sign up for emergency alerts from the Franklin County Emergency Management Center (EOC)  at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com or download the EverBridge APP on your phone and text FRANKLINFL to 888777.
2. Know your evacuation route.  If you live in a mobile home, start thinking about where you would evacuate to and how you will get there.
3. Re-entry Tags. If you don’t have a County-issued re-entry tag, now is the time to get it from Franklin County Emergency Management.
4. Gather all important "life" papers like driver’s license, social security, Medicare and Medicaid cards, insurance policies, marriage license, adoption papers, etc. to TAKE WITH YOU..
5. Fill your propane tanks, etc.
6. Be sure prescriptions are filled. And don't forget the oxygen tanks!!
7. Stock up on extra drinking water and food supplies. 
8. Make sure you have working flashlights, radios, and batteries. 
9. Have some extra cash on hand. 
10. Make ice blocks to help keep your refrigerator and coolers cold.
11. If you have a generator, make sure it is in working order.
12. Plan for your pets.
13. Keep your phones charged up. Pick up a phone charger adapter for your vehicle.
YOUR PREPERATIONS WILL NOT BE WASTED!! Should we luck out and the storm stays on the East coast, we still have three months of Hurricane Season to face. Hurricane Season ends on November 30. Additional preparedness information is available at ReadyGovhttps://www.ready.gov/hurricanes
