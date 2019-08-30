City of Apalachicola Begins Storm Preparedness Measures

City Begins Storm Preparedness Measures
The City of Apalachicola may or may not feel impacts from Hurricane Dorian over the next several days but it is hurricane season and always a good idea to prepare...
The City of Apalachicola staff met Friday, August 30, for a weather briefing and to initiate storm preparation plans. The City Manager and Department Heads are monitoring Hurricane Dorian closely and have received their emergency team assignments.
Public Works crews are out today cleaning the storm water ditches and drains in anticipation of heavy rainfall. All debris moving equipment has been serviced. Water & Sewer generators been topped off with fuel and operations equipment serviced.
The City is working with the Franklin County EOC and the Communications Team will be streaming information to you through social media. New posts will be dispatched on the website and Facebook pages at noonish and 6 p.m. daily. We encourage you to share these posts with your friends and neighbors.
Tropical storm force winds are predicted for this area the first part of next week. Key staff will meet periodically throughout the holiday weekend as Dorian's path becomes clear. Apalachicola City Hall will be closed through the weekend and on Monday, September 1, 2019 [labor Day].
