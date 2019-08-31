FWC's Fishing in the Know - September

September 2019
Never “toss” a fish back! Always release your fish head first into the water. This allows water to be forced through the mouth and over the gills, essentially giving it a “breath of fresh air.”
Gabriel Mendez and his snook catch.
Submit your photos by emailing them to Saltwater@MyFWC.com. Learn more about our photo guidelines.
Commission meeting – October
Marine Fisheries items
Information: The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss several marine fisheries management items at the Oct. 2-3 meeting in Cape Canaveral.
Decision making (regulation changes expected on these topics):
Draft proposals (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
Discussions (no regulation changes expected on these items):
Links for more information:
Agenda [MyFWC.com]
Snook
Gulf and Atlantic season opens Sept. 1 in most waters
Information: Snook will open to recreational harvest Sept. 1 in most Gulf and all Atlantic state waters. Snook remains catch-and-release only in state waters from the Pasco/Hernando county line south to Gordon Pass in Collier County due to impacts from red tide on that area.
When releasing a snook, proper handling methods can help ensure your fish’s survival and the species’ abundance for anglers today and generations to come. To learn more about catch-and-release and the best way to handle a fish, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” then “Recreational Regulations” and “Fish Handling.”
Links for more information:
Snook [MyFWC.com]
Gag grouper
Fall season opens in Gulf 4-county region
Information: The Gulf of Mexico gag grouper recreational season in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties will be open for harvest Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.
All other Gulf state and federal waters are open June 1 through Dec. 31.
Links for more information:
Grouper [MyFWC.com]
Scallops September season closures
Information: Bay scallops will be closed to harvest in the following regions starting on the following dates:
Links for more information:
Scallops [MyFWC.com]
FLCoralCrew
Are YOU in the CREW?
Information: 10,000 of you have joined our FL Coral Crew! Thank you! We know there are more sportsmen and women and others out there that want healthy, beautiful coral reefs. To receive more information about what we’re doing with our partners to address Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, sign up today at FLCoralCrew.com!
2019 Lionfish Challenge
Last day to submit is Sept. 2
Information: The last day to submit lionfish to the 2019 Lionfish Challenge for a chance at rewards and prizes is Labor Day (Sept. 2). Participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories will be crowned the 2019 Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. Submit the largest or smallest lionfish in the Challenge for your chance to win up to $3,000 in cash prizes, thanks to our sponsors. Learn more at FWCReefRangers.com.
New videos
Visit YouTube.com/
Catch a Florida Memory
Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: CatchaFloridaMemory.com has received an upgrade to better serve our anglers! Check out the new features that will make it easier than ever to submit catches and your track recognitions!
Earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and other great prizes) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
FWC also manages the Florida Saltwater Fishing Records program.
Link for more information:
