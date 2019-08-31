Saturday, August 31, 2019

FWC's Fishing in the Know - September

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/FLFFWCC/bulletins/25bbee7

September 2019

FWC's Fishing in the Know

Division of Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter

Never “toss” a fish back! Always release your fish head first into the water. This allows water to be forced through the mouth and over the gills, essentially giving it a “breath of fresh air.”
snook
Gabriel Mendez and his snook catch. 
Submit your photos by emailing them to Saltwater@MyFWC.com. Learn more about our photo guidelines.

Commission meeting – October

Marine Fisheries items

Information: The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss several marine fisheries management items at the Oct. 2-3 meeting in Cape Canaveral.
Decision making (regulation changes expected on these topics):
  • Blackfin tuna: The Commission will consider a final proposal to create a recreational bag limit of two fish per person per day or 10 fish per vessel per day, whichever is greater, and to extend these limits into federal waters.
  • Northeast Florida shrimp: The Commission will consider a final proposal to make changes to commercial inshore shrimp regulations in Northeast Florida.
Draft proposals (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
  • Spotted seatrout: The Commission will consider a draft proposal to make several changes to how spotted seatrout are managed statewide.
  • Biscayne National Park: The Commission will consider proposed draft rules for fishing regulation changes in Biscayne National Park (BNP).
Discussions (no regulation changes expected on these items):
  • Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary: Staff and invited guests will provide a presentation on proposed regulatory changes for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, including next steps.
  • Federal fishery management updates: The Commission will discuss the outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils.
Links for more information:
Agenda [MyFWC.com]

Snook

Gulf and Atlantic season opens Sept. 1 in most waters

Information: Snook will open to recreational harvest Sept. 1 in most Gulf and all Atlantic state waters. Snook remains catch-and-release only in state waters from the Pasco/Hernando county line south to Gordon Pass in Collier County due to impacts from red tide on that area.  
When releasing a snook, proper handling methods can help ensure your fish’s survival and the species’ abundance for anglers today and generations to come. To learn more about catch-and-release and the best way to handle a fish, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” then “Recreational Regulations” and “Fish Handling.”
Links for more information:
Snook [MyFWC.com]

Gag grouper

Fall season opens in Gulf 4-county region

Information: The Gulf of Mexico gag grouper recreational season in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties will be open for harvest Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.
All other Gulf state and federal waters are open June 1 through Dec. 31.
Links for more information:
Grouper [MyFWC.com]

Scallops September season closures

Information: Bay scallops will be closed to harvest in the following regions starting on the following dates:
  • 11 – Dixie and a portion of Taylor County
  • 16 – Gulf County
  • 25 – Franklin through northwest Taylor County and Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties
Links for more information:
Scallops [MyFWC.com]
2019 Scallop Season Map

FLCoralCrew

Are YOU in the CREW?

Information: 10,000 of you have joined our FL Coral Crew! Thank you! We know there are more sportsmen and women and others out there that want healthy, beautiful coral reefs. To receive more information about what we’re doing with our partners to address Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, sign up today at FLCoralCrew.com!
coral crew

2019 Lionfish Challenge

Last day to submit is Sept. 2

Information: The last day to submit lionfish to the 2019 Lionfish Challenge for a chance at rewards and prizes is Labor Day (Sept. 2). Participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories will be crowned the 2019 Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. Submit the largest or smallest lionfish in the Challenge for your chance to win up to $3,000 in cash prizes, thanks to our sponsors. Learn more at FWCReefRangers.com.

New videos

Visit YouTube.com/FWCSaltwaterFishing today

Information: Check out our latest creations on the FWC Saltwater Fishing YouTube Channel including:
Help us spread the word by sharing these videos on social media and elsewhere. Run a tackle or dive shop? They also can be downloaded on Vimeo or we can send you a loop on a thumb drive.

FWC needs your feedback

Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including Biscayne National Park, spotted seatrout and trap fisheries.
Provide comments on these or other fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Click to edit this placeholder text.
Angler recognition logo

Catch a Florida Memory

Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards

Information: CatchaFloridaMemory.com has received an upgrade to better serve our anglers! Check out the new features that will make it easier than ever to submit catches and your track recognitions!
Earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and other great prizes) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
FWC also manages the Florida Saltwater Fishing Records program.
Link for more information:
CatchaFloridaMemory.com

IN THIS ISSUE

Commission meeting – October
Snook
Gag grouper
Scallops
FLCoralCrew
2019 Lionfish Challenge
New videos
FWC needs your feedback
Catch a Florida Memory
Events

STATE SEASON UPDATES

September - October

State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.  
Sept. 1 – Snook (Atlantic and Gulf) opens (except SW Florida)
Oct. 15 – Stone crab opens

gag grouper
Michael Yannick submitted this gag grouper to his Catch a Florida Memory Life List. Submit your catches today at CatchaFloridaMemory.com.

EVENTS

September - October

SOCIAL SALTWATER

lionfish poster
From the FWC Reef Rangers Facebook page:
I'll have a whopper and small fry, please!
Think you have an extra large or extra small lionfish? It could be worth up to $3,000 cash.
New to the Lionfish Challenge in 2019 is the Largest and Smallest lionfish categories. Submit a large or small lionfish for your chance to win some cash, and bragging rights!
Learn more about rules and requirements for submitting your large or small lionfish at fwcreefrangers.com.
Visit us on social media at.
Facebook/CatchaFLMemory
Facebook/FWCReefRangers
Facebook/MyFWC
Youtube: MyFWC.com/SaltwaterFishing
Contact: 850-487-0554 or marine@myfwc.com
Get the Marine Fisheries Monthly Newsletter via email at MyFWC.com by clicking on “Sign up for updates”


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment