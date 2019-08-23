Duke Energy has awarded grants totaling more than $715,000 to groups throughout Florida.
The grants will support workforce education and training programs that prepare future workers to develop innovative solutions for the energy industry’s most pressing challenges.
18 groups around the state were awarded grants including two groups in our area.
They include the Education Foundation of Gulf County for its Drone UAV Careers of the Future program.
The Port St. Joe High School Drone UAV program prepares students for employment and advanced educational training in the field of unmanned aircraft systems.
Drones are expected to be an $82 billion industry in the United States by the year 2025.
A grant was also approved for the Wakulla County School Board Alpha Tech – Digital Tool Certification
That is a pre-engineering certificate program, conducted over the summer, exposing middle school students to computer programming and critical thinking skills.
The program is designed to generate interest in careers in engineering and allows students to earn industry credentials in database essentials, cybersecurity and other areas
