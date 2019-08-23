Franklin county Commissioners on Tuesday approved a number of sustaining grants the Franklin county Tourist Development Council provides to local museums.
The sustaining grants help fund local museums including the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum, the Raney House, the Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art and the Carrabelle History Museum.
It also provides funding for the county’s two lighthouses.
Each group receives about 15 thousand dollars for a total of nearly 90 thousand dollars.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment