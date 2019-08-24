Seafood Getaway and Late Summer Events along the Forgotten Coast this month

|
Museum Day in Carrabelle - Visit for Free!
On Saturday, September 21, all three of Carrabelle’s museums will open their doors free of charge as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day. This national celebration honors museums that follow the example of the Smithsonian with free admission. In salute to this day, Camp Gordon Johnston WW II Museum, Carrabelle History Museum, and Crooked River Lighthouse Museum will also have extended hours from 10-5 pm and special activities and exhibits including WWII military vehicles, a newly expanded Native Peoples exhibit and 103-foot tower climbs. Click for details.
Full Moon Lighthouse Climbs in September
Both historic lighthouses in Franklin County will host Full Moon Climbs during September. The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle will host a Sunset & Full Moon Climb on Saturday, September 14 from 8-10 pm. Visitors can climb to the top of the lighthouse to see breathtaking views of the bay with the sun setting and the full moon. Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island. Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse during the full moon climb on Friday, September 13 from 7:30-9 pm. Light refreshments are served. Admission charge.
Farmers Market September 14, 28 in Apalach
This Apalachicola local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties from 9am -1pm. For more info, click here.
Coastal Cleanup September 21
On Saturday, September 21, the Apalachicola Riverkeeper organization, along with the Ocean Conservancy and Franklin County Departments of Parks & Recreation and Solid Waste & Recycling will host the 2019 Annual International Coast Cleanup in Franklin County. The cleanup, which covers the entire county from Alligator Point to west of Apalachicola is part of what is billed as the the world's largest volunteer effort to help protect our oceans, lakes and rivers. The event runs from 8:30am to 11:30am at 16 locations in Franklin County and an 17th location at Saint Vincent NWR. Click here for details.
Riverkeeper PaddleJoin the Riverkeepers for a monthly paddle event on Saturday, September 28. The volunteer-led eco-outings are fun and memorable. Group size is limited and registration is required. Trips are donation based. Paddle trips and hikes are free to members. Click here for details.
Crooked River Lighthouse Lantern Fest October 19
The historic Crooked River lighthouse, located just west of Carrabelle on Highway 98, will be the host site for the annual Lantern Fest on Saturday, October 9 from 6-10 pm. This unique festival is best known for its twinkling display of more than 100 colorful lantersna nd luminaries strung throughout the park. Lantern Fest also features music, storytelling, interpretative dance and evening climbs to the top of the 103-foot tall 1895 maritime landmark overlooking St. George Sound. Featured musical performers this year will be the gifted Tallahassee-based Celtic duo, Aisha Ivey and Stephen Hodges. Click here for details.
Chestnut Street Cemetery Ghostwalk October 26
Hauntings will abound Saturday, October 26 in Apalachicola when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery’s notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life in Apalachicola for more than 180 years ago. The Ghostwalk will be held 6:30-8:30 pm. at the Chestnut Street Cemetery on U.S. Highway 98 in Apalachicola. For the uninitiated, this tour features many longtime residents of Apalachicola, or actual descendants in costume, portraying figures from history who are buried at Chestnut Street Cemetery. For history buffs, this walk through time takes you back to the early 1800s when the city was a hub of activity for the maritime industry. Click for Details.
Florida Seafood Festival, November 1-2
Florida’s oldest maritime festival kicks off its 56th year on Friday and Saturday, November 1-2 in historic Apalachicola. Held at Battery Park overlooking the mouth of the Apalachicola River, this event annually draws thousands and features fresh Apalachicola Bay seafood, arts and crafts exhibits and the famous Oyster Eating and Shucking contest. This year’s festival music headliner will be Parmalee, the quintessential American Country band from North Carolina. Click for details.
|
TDC launches Fall Seafood Getaway
The Franklin County TDC launches its latest getaway this month with a Seafood-themed vacation! Winners will receive coastal lodging, fresh local seafood meals in area restaurants and a special tour of a seafood processing company. The contest will run through September 30. Just in time to enjoy the cool weather along the coast. Click here to enter!
Estuaries Day September 27
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) will celebrateNational Estuaries Day on Friday, September 27, in Eastpoint. The first 600 visitors will receive a free t-shirt commemorating this year as the Reserve's 40th anniversary. Activities include free, fun and educational stations for kids and adults like the marine animal touch tanks and estuary-themed games, including a new sea turtle game!
Attendees can also tour ANERR’s 5,400 square-foot Nature Center an 80-foot long mural depicting the area ecosystems, historical exhibits, and a hands-on Bay Discovery Room. The Microplastics exhibit, also on display in the Nature Center now through Estuaries Day, takes a close look at the increasing use of plastics in the world and how they are impacting life throughout the food chain.
