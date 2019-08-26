Early voting is going on this week for the Apalachicola City Elections.
Early voting is being held from 830 to 430 daily through this Saturday, August 31st.
You can early vote at the supervisor of elections office at 47 Avenue F.
The election will be held next Tuesday, September 3rd .
These are important elections for the city.
Voters will choose a new mayor a well as two city commissioners.
There are three candidates for mayor, Kevin Begos, Amy Hersey and Valentina Webb.
There are 4 candidates for Seat 1 which is currently held by Mitchell Bartley.
They are Despina George, Barry Hand, George Mahr and Ramon Lopez.
There are two candidates for City Commission seat two currently held by Jimmy Elliot.
Adriane Elliott and Torben Madson are seeking the seat.
