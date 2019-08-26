Franklin County Commissioners are considering a plan to build a new ambulance annex in Carrabelle.
The County currently houses ambulances at the Fire House on Oak Street in Lanark Village but want to move from there because of issues with people partying in front of the building making it difficult for ambulances to respond to calls and to return after a call.
The Commission had planned to move the ambulances back to the old annex building on Highway 98 near Island View park but have now decided there is a better location.
The county owns a lot in the middle of Carrabelle next to the County Annex where they could construct a brand new building for the ambulances.
The lot is just off Highway 98 which would allow for faster response times to areas around the eastern end of the county.
It would also be able to share the parking lot with the county annex which would lower construction costs.
The county said it will have its architect work up plans and costs for the proposed building so the commission will know what it will cost before they move forward.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment