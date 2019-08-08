Thursday, August 8, 2019

Fall Schedule of Classes at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve

Upcoming Fall Classes at the Reserve



Bay-Friendly Landscaping

Yard design and maintenance can have a big impact of adjacent water bodies. Discover how to transform your yard in to a low-maintenance, luscious bay conscious landscape that attract birds and wildlife.
1:00-3:30pm
Wednesday, October 2 
Wednesday, November 6th 
Thursday, December 12th 
Free


Apalachicola Bay Estuary Workshop

Join the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve this Fall as we explore the estuary we depend on. Participants will learn about the habitats and creatures that make up our estuary and how the river and bay are intricately connected. Participants will then get to tour the estuary aboard the research vessel Henry Lee.
12:30-4:00pm
Friday, October 4th
Friday, November 8th
Friday, December 6th
Free


Apalachicola River & Floodplain Workshop

The Apalachicola River has been called “the Lifeblood of the Bay.” Freshwater from the river mixes with salty gulf creating Apalachicola Bay, one of the most pristine and productive estuaries in the country.
After a brief in-class portion, participants will embark on a journey up the river aboard the ANERR research vessel Henry Lee to get an up-close look at some of the floodplain ecosystems and distributaries of the river.
12:30-4:00pm
Friday, October 18th
Friday, November 22nd
Free


Oyster Ecology

Learn about Apalachicola's famous bivalves! This class will teach you all about the role that oysters play in the health of Apalachicola Bay. Discover what makes the bay so ideal for growing oysters, what gives our oysters their distinct flavor, and how oyster bars benefit the ecosystem. After spending some time in the classroom, participants will get the chance to walk along an oyster bar, tide permitting, and look at its inhabitants under a microscope. This class is full of opportunities to learn more about the animals that live in our bay and along the tidal flats.
9:00am-1:00pm
Friday, October 25th
Friday, November 15th
Free


Living Shorelines

Coastal erosion is a natural process caused by currents, wave action, wind, storms and even boat wakes. The traditional methods used to harden the shoreline like seawalls and rip rap can actually often increase the rate of coastal erosion as well as remove the ability of the shoreline to carry out natural processes.  This workshop will focus on a more natural approach that can armor against erosion and in some cases actually help to build out the shoreline.
2:00-4:00pm
Tuesday, October 29th
Free




