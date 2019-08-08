Fall Schedule of Classes at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve

Learn about Apalachicola's famous bivalves! This class will teach you all about the role that oysters play in the health of Apalachicola Bay. Discover what makes the bay so ideal for growing oysters, what gives our oysters their distinct flavor, and how oyster bars benefit the ecosystem. After spending some time in the classroom, participants will get the chance to walk along an oyster bar, tide permitting, and look at its inhabitants under a microscope. This class is full of opportunities to learn more about the animals that live in our bay and along the tidal flats.
