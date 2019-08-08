Updates from the Beach - the Mexico Beach E-Newsletter

|BEACH (AND SAND) UPDATE
We’re hard at work rebuilding, and our efforts are showing success. The city has been diligently renourishing our beautiful beaches, which are open to the public, so come join us! The beach dunes, walkovers, and sea oat projects are underway, and we are happy to report that the city has completed five walkways along our dedicated beach (the section of beach between 8th Street and Sea Street). Highway 98 is still closed on the east side of town while the DOT rebuilds the road berm, but we expect work to be completed in a couple of weeks and the road to be reopened. Dredging is complete in the canal, and it’s now open, including the fish cleaning station located at the boat ramp. We have many projects underway, but our city is improving daily and we hope you come see us in the future.
|MEET MEXICO BEACH
In this section, we want to help our loyal readers get to know the places and faces of Mexico Beach. This month we would like to introduce you to a new business in town: Cloud Nine Creations. The art of stained glass can be traced as far back as 2,700 BC in Egypt and has been a compliment to many churches and other buildings. It is now available in Mexico Beach, and we are delighted. Lisa Seger recently moved to our area and has opened Cloud Nine Creations next to the post office. Her shop is located at 625 N. 15th Street, and the hours of operation are 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Stained glass classes are offered for basic beginners and those with some experience; fees include all materials. Cloud Nine also specializes in custom windows and cabinet inserts as well as stained glass made to order. Please stop by and welcome Lisa and Cloud Nine Creations to Mexico Beach!
|Love is in the air, and couples are returning to our beaches to celebrate their nuptials. For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit mexicobeach.com.
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|RON'S KEY WEST CURRY-COCONUT RED SNAPPER
|This flavorful dish will be sure to make all your guests happy! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
RED SNAPPER INGREDIENTS
8 red snapper fillets covered in olive oil
3 cups Italian bread crumbs to cover fish
One bag of yellow rice to serve
CURRY-COCONUT SAUCE INGREDIENTS
Olive oil
2 large red bell peppers, cut into strips
2 cups orange juice
½ pint heavy cream
1 cup coconut milk
3 cloves garlic, cut into small pieces
3 tablespoons curry powder
¼ cup Italian bread crumbs to use in sauce
2 cups shredded coconut
2 cans mandarin oranges
Salt and pepper to taste
PREPARATION
Cook yellow rice according to package directions. Keep covered and warm while preparing fish.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Heat olive oil in a skillet and add red bell pepper strips. Cook about 5 minutes, then add orange juice, heavy cream, coconut milk, garlic, curry powder, and salt and pepper. Turn heat to low and reduce sauce with a gentle simmering action, stirring frequently. This will take a while. As it cooks, gradually add the Italian bread crumbs. When sauce shows signs of thickening, prepare fillets for baking. Take fillets, covered in oil and coated with Italian bread crumbs, and lay in a greased pan with sides not touching. Bake at 425° for about 20 minutes. When the sauce has thickened, turn off heat and add shredded coconut and oranges. When the fish is done, layer a serving of rice, fish, and sauce on each plate and serve.
|WILL ROGERS WORDS OF WISDOM
Will Rogers was a great American. He was a cowboy, an actor, an entertainer, and a keen observer of everyday life. Here are a few of the famous bits of
wisdom that he left with us:
Diplomacy is the art of saying "Nice doggie" until you can find a rock.
Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there.
There are two theories to arguing with a woman. Neither works.
Never miss a good chance to shut up.
If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.
The quickest way to double your money is to fold it and put it back in your pocket.
Lettin' the cat outta the bag is a whole lot easier 'n puttin' it back.
Good judgment comes from experience, and a lot of that comes from bad judgment.
Never slap a man who's chewing tobacco.
