Nearly $13 million dollars has been awarded through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan for agricultural producers after Hurricane Michael.
According to the Department of Revenue, more than 70 applications have been approved from farmers in the 14 counties hit hardest by the storm including Franklin, Gulf, Liberty and Wakulla counties.
The program had $25 million dollars to distribute – but only about half of it was needed.
The money will help farmers prepare for the upcoming growing seasons with short-term, interest-free loans to help bridge the gap between the time damage is incurred and when a producer secures other financial resources.
