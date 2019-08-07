Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The Real Florida℠ Connection - 8 Surprising Things You Can Do in a State Park

director Eric Draper

A MESSAGE FROM OUR DIRECTOR

On a recent bike ride on the Palatka-to-Lake Butler State Trail, I saw a young parent pushing a stroller. It reminded me of taking my kids out to enjoy the fresh air.
The Palatka-to-Lake Butler State Trail was recently highlighted as Trail of the Month by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, who recognize the importance of having a scenic, safe and accessible place to be active. I believe that because of their early outdoor experiences, my kids make fitness a part of their lifestyle as adults.
August is National Wellness Month and many people are sharing ways that we can “be well.” Simple activities, when done outdoors, have terrific potential for our health. The advantages we get from stretching our legs with a bike ride or walk are multiplied when we enjoy those activities in nature. The opportunity to stop and listen to the song of a wood thrush or watch the sunset over a lake makes moving our bodies more enjoyable, fulfilling and, perhaps surprisingly, effective for our well-being.  
An acquaintance told me she was excited to see a yoga instructor offering classes at Devil’s Millhopper Geological State Park. I told her the events were part of our Florida Park Fit initiative to promote parks as a great natural alternative to the gym. I really believe that being active in nature provides therapeutic benefits we don’t get from the indoors.
I’m proud that Florida offers excellent recreation opportunities and some of America’s most beautiful landscapes. The Department of Environmental Protection works with local partners to increase access to outdoor recreation, providing grants for trails and park facilities. It’s easy to find a park near you, so get out there and be well!

Eric Draper

FEATURED STORIES

Cave diver navigates narrow passageway

8 Surprising Things You Can Do in a State Park

Florida State Parks are great places for popular outdoor activities like walking, swimming and bicycling. However, there are some surprising things you can do in a state park. We created this list of unique activities that most people wouldn't expect to find in a state park.


learn more here
Dozens of cleanup volunteers at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park stand with pile of trash collected.

July Cleanups Net Nearly 4 Tons of Debris

In July, volunteers geared up to clean Florida’s waterways. In the Florida Keys, debris from 2017’s Hurricane Irma still litters the banks in many areas. Teams launched from Bahia Honda State Park, ready to load their kayaks and pontoon boats with trash.


learn more here
Group of girl scouts look at watershed model

Girl Scouts Love State Parks

Girl Scouts across America put on their scout vests and made the trek to their nearest state park for the first-ever Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend. The Florida Park Service and Girl Scouts of the USA hosted events at over a dozen Florida State Parks.



learn more here
Mermaid swimming in Weeki Wachee Springs

The Weeki Wachee Mermaids Need Your Help

The Weeki Wachee mermaids are doing something never done before. Their new show, “The Wonders of Weeki,” asks visitors to join the mermaids in their quest for a clean and beautiful Weeki Wachee Springs.



learn more here

EVENTS

Park After Dark: Astronomy

This Park After Dark Program is dedicated to the night sky. View some of the brightest planets, stars, and constellations, and listen to interesting stories about each. What mysteries and stories of the past will the night sky reveal?

Guided Plant Stroll

Take a stroll through the park and the campground to explore the plants visible and to see what is in bloom with Master Gardener Bill Kuenstler. 

Local Fishing Techniques

August 23, Fort Clinch State Park 
Join a Park Ranger for an interactive program to learn about some of the proper fishing equipment, lures, rigs and knots for  beach and river fishing. This event is great for those new to the area or beginners. 

Junior Ranger Day

Join us and learn how to become a Junior Ranger. Activities are provided that give kids the chance to earn their very own Junior Ranger badge, ID card and other fun prizes.

Find more Florida State Park events

