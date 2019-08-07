The Real Florida℠ Connection - 8 Surprising Things You Can Do in a State Park

|
On a recent bike ride on the Palatka-to-Lake Butler State Trail, I saw a young parent pushing a stroller. It reminded me of taking my kids out to enjoy the fresh air.
The Palatka-to-Lake Butler State Trail
was recently highlighted as Trail of the Month
by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, who recognize the importance of having a scenic, safe and accessible place to be active. I believe that because of their early outdoor experiences, my kids make fitness a part of their lifestyle as adults.
August is National Wellness Month and many people are sharing ways that we can “be well.” Simple activities, when done outdoors, have terrific potential for our health. The advantages we get from stretching our legs with a bike ride or walk are multiplied when we enjoy those activities in nature. The opportunity to stop and listen to the song of a wood thrush or watch the sunset over a lake makes moving our bodies more enjoyable, fulfilling and, perhaps surprisingly, effective for our well-being
.
An acquaintance told me she was excited to see a yoga instructor offering classes at Devil’s Millhopper Geological State Park
. I told her the events were part of our Florida Park Fit
initiative to promote parks as a great natural alternative to the gym. I really believe that being active in nature provides therapeutic benefits we don’t get from the indoors.
I’m proud that Florida offers excellent recreation opportunities and some of America’s most beautiful landscapes. The Department of Environmental Protection works with local partners to increase access to outdoor recreation, providing grants for trails and park facilities. It’s easy to find a park near you
, so get out there and be well!
Eric Draper
