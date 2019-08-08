Franklin County Commissioners are hoping they can talk the state into turning over a piece of property at Alligator Point so the county can use it for a boat ramp.
The commission needs a boat ramp on Alligator Harbor to help all of the oyster farmers that are now working out there.
At this time the farmers are using whatever site they can find to get their boats in the water, but that sometimes puts them on private property or in locations where it is easy to get stuck or damage their boats.
And the problem is going to get worse as the state continues to approve oyster leases for more people.
The county has agreed to send a letter to out state representative Jason Shoaf as well as to the governor and cabinet asking them to get involved.
The property the county would like used to house the FSU marine lab at Alligator Point throughout the 1950’s and 60’s before FSU opened up a newer facility at Turkey Point in the late 1960’s.
The Alligator Point site is currently standing unused.
The county feels it would be an ideal location for a boat ramp because it already has a seawall, some relatively deep water and a protected landing area.
This is not a new issue.
Alan Pierce, who once served as the county planner said in the past he approached FSU so many times that the school finally gave the property to the state just to get him off their back.
But the need is still there, so commissioners have agreed to see if the new generation of government officials will be more willing to hand the property over.
