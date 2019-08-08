Hunter safety internet-completion courses offered in 7 counties in August

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in seven counties in August (list follows). Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.
Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.
All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.
Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.
The locations and times are:
Escambia County Aug. 22 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & Aug. 31 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)
Langley Bell 4-H Center
3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment
Franklin County Aug. 24 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT)
Franklin County High School
1250 U.S. Highway 98 in Eastpoint
Jackson County Aug. 8 (5 to 10 p.m. CDT)
Chipola College Range
3052 Calhoun Road in Marianna
Jefferson County Aug. 10 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT)
Jefferson Correctional Institution
1050 Big Joe Road in Monticello
Aug. 31 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT)Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center9194 U.S. Highway 19 in Lamont
Leon County Aug. 23 (6 to 9 p.m. EDT) & Aug. 24 (8 to noon EDT)
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission – Bryant Building
620 South Meridian Street in Tallahassee
Santa Rosa CountyAug. 15 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & Aug. 31 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)Avalon Middle School5445 King Arthur’s Way in Milton
Aug. 21 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & Aug. 31 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)Jay Community Center5259 Booker Lane in Jay
Aug. 28 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & Aug. 31 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)Santa Rosa County Extension Services6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton
Washington County Aug. 24 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT)
Hard Labor Creek Shooting Sports
2131 Clayton Road in Chipley
Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.
