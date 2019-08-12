Franklin County Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss how to move forward now that the CEO of Weems Hospital has resigned.
Cannington was hired to lead Weems Hospital in 2018 as well as oversee the construction of a new hospital building.
Mr. Cannington's announced his resignation last week after county commissioners rejected a proposal to hire a family physician to oversee the hospital's two clinics.
County commissioners objected to the salary and benefits proposed for the new doctor.
Cannington will remain at the hospital for the next 30 days to help with the transition.
Commissioners will discuss the issue when they meet tomorrow morning.
That meeting will be at 9 AM at the Franklin County Courthouse annex in Apalachicola.
There are other items of interest on the agenda, including discussions on applying for grants for a new ambulance and for a fire suppression system at he Fort Coombs Armory.
The board will also consider scheduling a public hearing to rezone about a third of an acre in Eastpoint from commercial fishing to commercial recreation.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment