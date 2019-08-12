There will be a Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor Workshop in Apalachicola on August the 23rd.
The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association will offer the workshop at the Apalachicola Community Center at Battery Park on Tuesday, June 12 from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
This workshop provides mariners with hands-on training and experience with ocean survival equipment and techniques.
The course will cover a number of emergency procedures drills; as well as Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons, signal flares, and mayday calls.
It will also cover man-overboard recovery and firefighting; flooding and damage control; dewatering pumps, immersion suits and Personal Flotation Devices.
There will also be discussions on helicopter rescue, life rafts, abandon ship procedures, and cold-water survival skills.
In addition, there will be an in-the-water skills practice session.
AMSEA’s Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor workshops meet the U.S. Coast Guard training requirements for drill conductors on commercial fishing vessels.
This workshop is 95 dollars to commercial fishermen, thanks to support from the Buddy Ward & Sons Seafood, the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health, and AMSEA members. .
The cost is $175 for all others.
Interested mariners may register online at www.amsea.org.
