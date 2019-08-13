Job Opportunity Fish & WIldlife Technician located in Wewahitchka Florida

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Requisition No: 70250
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Working Title: FISH/WILDLIFE TECHNICIAN - 77000225
Salary: $1,057.02 bi-weekly + benefits
Posting Closing Date: 08/30/2019
Address: 558 South Murphy Road, Wewahitchka, FL 32465
Supervisor & Position number: Cathy Ricketts
Annual Salary: $27,482.52
Description of duties: This Career Service position works with a team of biologists and one other technician to manage wildlife populations and their habitats on the Apalachicola River Wildlife and Environmental Area (WEA). Assists area biologists in conducting wildlife surveys for listed and locally important wildlife species using scientifically accepted protocols. Conducts habitat management activities which include the use of specialized mechanical equipment for clearing and chopping dense vegetation, controlled burning, groundcover restoration, preparation and planting wildlife forage plants, and chemical or mechanical control of invasive pest plants. Monitors vegetation response to habitat manipulations through photo-points and other documentation. Incumbent operates and maintains heavy equipment used to complete management projects on the area. Assists with the development and maintenance of area improvements and infrastructure including facilities, public access and recreational amenities. Assists with management of public hunts, monitoring public use through traffic counters, and collecting biological data from hunter harvested animals including deer Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) specimens. Performs routine administrative responsibilities such as submitting biweekly timesheets, vehicular operation cost records, monthly progress reports, preparing purchase order requests and coding invoices to proper accounts. Assists other wildlife management areas as directed and provides technical assistance to individuals, organizations, and other government agencies regarding wildlife and habitat management including nuisance bear abatement. Participates in regional and divisional coordination meetings or training programs. Completes other duties as assigned.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
▪ Knowledge and experience in conducting wildlife surveys with an emphasis on
nongame species, analyzing data, and summarizing results
▪ Knowledge and experience with various wildlife habitat management practices that
benefit wildlife populations and restore natural communities
▪ Knowledge and experience with the application of prescribed fire
▪ Knowledge and experience with chemical or mechanical control of invasive
exotic vegetation
▪ Knowledge of GPS (Global Positioning Systems)
▪ Knowledge and experience in electrical, carpentry, plumbing, welding, and painting
▪ Ability to operate and maintain 4WD vehicles, tractors, farm implements, ATVs, and
outboard motors
▪ Ability to work independently and in a variety of weather conditions
▪ Ability to plan and prioritize work assignments, multi-task
▪ Ability to deal effectively with customers
▪ Ability to communicate effectively with external and internal customers
Broadband code: 19-4021-01
Class code: 5031
Region: Northwest (03)
Title: Fish/Wildlife Technician
County: Gulf and Franklin
Working hours: 7:00 am to 4:00 pm CT, Monday through Friday, may require some night or weekend duty
List of any subordinates supervised: none
Residency requirement: Florida, must reside within a 25 mile radius of the Apalachicola River Wildlife and Environmental Area
Level of Education- High School Diploma, GED (BS degree in a life or physical science preferred)
License Requirements: Will be required to obtain a valid Florida Commercial Drivers License (Class A) within the first 180 days of employment and maintain a current license during the full term of employment and randomly pass a drug and alcohol test.
