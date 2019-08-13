If you are a non-profit group working on recovery efforts after hurricane Michael, Volunteer Florida may have some money to help.
The Volunteer Florida Foundation has announced the availability of Florida Disaster Funds for organizations engaged in Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.
The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster.
The available grant funding for Hurricane Michael recovery activities will be $3,000,000.
To apply or learn more about the opportunity, go to VolunteerFlorida.com.
Applications are due to Volunteer Florida by Friday, August 23rd at 5 pm
https://www.volunteerflorida.org/grants/?utm_source=VF+Active+Contacts+-+MASTER+LIST&utm_campaign=05036c7e2f-COS+Feb_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_9300c74a26-05036c7e2f-83846969#FDFgrants
