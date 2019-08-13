Franklin County Commissioners have hired Apalachicola residents David Walker as the interim administrator of Weems Memorial Hospital while the county seeks a full time Administrator.
Walker will replace HD Cannington who tendered his resignation earlier this month after about a year on the job.
Mr. Cannington's last day will be September the 7th.
Commissioners were under pressure to hire someone quickly to work with Mr. Cannington over the next few weeks to insure a more smooth transition.
Walker does not have hospital management experience, but he did spend nearly 10 years at the Health Department in Franklin County so he does have good management experience in the health care field.
He also serves on the Hospital Advisory Board so he understands many of the issues the hospital faces.
Walker's contract will run for three months with the option of extending it on a month by month basis for an additional 3 months.
County administrator Michael Moron said hiring David will allow the County and the Weems Board of Directors
sufficient time to determine how to move forward with the management of the Hospital and the county’s health care system.
Moron added that he is creating a support network, that hopefully will include Tallahassee Memorial, to assist Mr. Walker in his day to day management of Weems.
