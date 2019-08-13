County commissioners have approved their designees to the Value Adjustment Board.
The Value Adjustment Board hears petitions from taxpayers regarding their ad valorem tax assessments and homestead issues.
By law the board is made up of two county commissioners, one school board member, one local property owner and local business owner.
This month, county commissioners named commissioners Noah Lockley and William Massey to the board.
The property owner member will be Donny Gay who also served last year.
