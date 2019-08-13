Project Franklin County is moving forward on a plan to build a mile long beach and dune restoration along Alligator Drive in Alligator Point.
The project is proposed to be 1.1 mile in length, centered on the old KOA, which is now county owned property.
Sand to build up the beach would be taken from an existing site offshore.
The county is also proposing a 100 car parking lot and a bathroom at the old KOA
The project is designed to help protect the section of Alligator Drive and Chip Morrison that is subject to storm damage.
Even if the plan is approved it is still years away.
Funding would include $200,000 from the 2021 legislature to complete the design and permitting for the project, and then it will cost an estimated $10 million dollars to build.
The state would pay half the cost while the county would have to figure out where the other 5 million dollars is coming from.
