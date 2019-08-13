Franklin County is supporting a proposed study of how to protect St. George Island from future storms and other environmental changes.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve has proposed a study of ways to protect St. George Island from storms as well as cost-effective ways to deal with rising sea levels.
County RESTORE coordinator Alan Pierce said the study would also help Franklin County better direct the millions of dollars it will receive in BP oil spill money in the coming years.
The County's support will hopefully help the Research Reserve get the funding it needs for the study.
The county is not obligated to provide any funding for the project but will help hold public meetings and provide other ways to educate the public about the study.
