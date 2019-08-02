Franklin County has been awarded some housing money to help very low to moderate income residents recover after Hurricane Michael.
County SHIP Administrator Lori Switzer said the county will receive 1,235,000 for the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program.
The funding was appropriated by the legislature to help people with housing recovery and rehabilitation.
The money should be here in October.
The money will be distributed in two ways – one will be for single family home repair.
Very low to moderate income residents will be able to apply for up to 50 thousand dollars in a deferred payment loan to repair their storm damaged homes as well as address health and safety issues, remove trees and debris and make homes handicapped accessible.
Loan terms will be for 10 years for loans up to 25 thousand dollars and loans larger than that will be for up to 15 years.
The second program will be for manufactured home repair and replacement.
This will provide up to to 20 thousand dollars for repairs and 75 thousand dollars if the manufactured home needs to be replaced.
