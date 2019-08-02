The Fourth Annual Crab Cake Cookoff held last Saturday at Harry's Bar in Carrabelle was a big success.
The
annual event is a fundraiser for the Crooked River Lighthouse
park's replacement efforts for the "Carrabella", a 60-foot
"pirate ship" playground.
The
popular playground was destroyed by fire in 2015 – the rebuilding
effort is currently in the early phases of site preparation.
Money
was raised through ticket sales and a silent auction; tickets sold
out nearly a week before the event.
This
year's event featured six local chefs vying for the title of “top
crab cake chef”.
Each
contestant prepared 150 bite-sized crab cakes, plus a few for the
judges.
The
Judges' Choice Award went to Jon Johnson, a local wildlife
photographer; and the People's Choice was Sean O'Shea of the
Marine Street Grill.
