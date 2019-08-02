Friday, August 2, 2019

The Fourth Annual Crab Cake Cookoff held last Saturday at Harry's Bar in Carrabelle was a big success

The annual event is a fundraiser for the Crooked River Lighthouse  park's replacement efforts for the "Carrabella", a 60-foot "pirate ship" playground.
The popular playground was destroyed by fire in 2015 – the rebuilding effort is currently in the early phases of site preparation.
Money was raised through ticket sales and a silent auction; tickets sold out nearly a week before the event.
This year's event featured six local chefs vying for the title of “top crab cake chef”.
Each contestant prepared 150 bite-sized crab cakes, plus a few for the judges.

The Judges' Choice Award went to Jon Johnson, a local wildlife photographer;  and the People's Choice was Sean O'Shea of the Marine Street Grill.


