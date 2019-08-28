Franklin County has named two volunteers to oversee the day to day operations at the public libraries in Eastpoint and Carrabelle while the county searches for a new full-time director.
Previous director Lisa Lance resigned from her position as Library Director effective June 7th .
The county won't even start advertising for the new director until after the final budget public hearing on September 17th when the board approves the county’s budget.
The earliest start date for a new director won’t be until the last week in November or the first week in December which is a long time to go without some type of supervision.
County administrator Michael Moron said he will be able to work on some of the larger responsibilities like grants, but does not have the time for day to day issues.
Instead Library Advisory Board Chairperson, Mrs. Kate Aguair and Friends of the Library member Ms. Pam Tullous have agreed to act as Site Supervisors for both branches until a new director is hired.
Commissioners approved the move but the vote to do so was split 3 to 2.
