Franklin County is working with the St. George Island Civic Club on a grant to beautify the entrance to St. George Island.
Last week the county commission approved the grant application packet that includes the final design, final estimates of costs to install & maintain, letters of support, and the application form.
That has now been forwarded to the Department of Transportation for approval.
The improvements will be for the state-owned land between the St. George Island Bridge and lighthouse park.
If the grant is approved, the county would not have to pay for the improvements, but would have to maintain them.
Civic club members say they plan a low maintenance landscape and there will be volunteers for cleaning up trash so the overall cost to the county should not be too high.
Parks and Recreation Director Fonda Davis said maintaining the space would likely take up two days a week and that will be difficult to add to his department's already very heavy workload.
