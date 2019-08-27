The annual Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor is just over three months away and the event is looking for sponsors.
The 2019 Holiday on the Harbor and Boat Parade of Lights will take place on Saturday, December 14th – it includes a festival on Marine Street as well as a big Boat parade on the Carrabelle River.
The event is a cooperative effort between the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce, the City of Carrabelle, the Franklin County TDC, and the city's.
Sponsorship packages range from 100.00 for the bronze level to 1000 dollars for the platinum level.
Sponsors get advertising and other perks for their investment.
If you would like to be a sponsor, contact the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce at (850) 697-2585 or email Lisa at chamber@nettally.com.
