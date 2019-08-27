Visit Florida will visit Franklin County in September and hope to meet with tourist related businesses while they are here.
VISIT FLORIDA is the state's official tourism marketing corporation and serves as Florida's official source for travel planning to visitors across the globe.
The group will hold a meeting in Franklin County on September the 12th to meet with local tourism officials and partners.
The meeting will be an opportunity to share how tourism positively impacts our community and how VISIT FLORIDA can best drive more visitors to our area.
The meeting will be held from 3 to 4 PM at the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.
You do need to register for the meeting – you can do that on-line at visitflorida.com
https://www.visitflorida.org/community-tourism-meetings/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment