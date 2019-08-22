Holiday on the Harbor & Boat Parade of Lights
December 14th, 2019
Sponsorship Opportunities Available!
One of the most anticipated Carrabelle events is just over three months away. The 2019 Holiday on the Harbor and Boat Parade of Lights will take place Saturday, December 14th, and the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce, City of Carrabelle CRA, the Franklin County TDC, and the Special Events Committee is hard at work trying to make this year’s event another memorable one.
A huge thank-you to the City of Carrabelle CRA for the extraordinary fireworks display which followed the Boat Parade of Lights last year and Forgotten Coast TV for filming, adding music, then posting it to YouTube.
If you would like to be a sponsor, I have attached our sponsorship options that list the options and your benefits! Please contact the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce at (850) 697-2585 or email Lisa at chamber@nettally.com. Join Waste Pro USA, Fisherman’s Choice in Eastpoint, Tow Boat U.S. and WOYS Oyster Radio 100.5 FM in helping to support this family friendly community event.
We hope that we can count on you to help make this the best year ever and invite you to join us in promoting the Annual Holiday on the Harbor and Boat Parade of Lights. We look forward to your participation in our 2019 event.
Boat and vendor entries are welcome, and registration forms are now available, email or call me!
Lisa J. Munson
Executive Director
Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center
P.O. Box DD / 105 St. James Ave.
Carrabelle, FL 32322
850-697-2585
http://live.oysterradio.com/
