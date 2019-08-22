Franklin County Commissioners this week signed a memorandum of agreement with the state so the county can continue to take part in the Alert Florida program.
The program allows the county to reach county residents more easily during emergencies.
Locally the program is called “Alert Franklin” and if you are not signed up for it you should be.
The high-speed emergency notification system provides emergency notifications and warnings over home phones, work phones, cell phones and e-mail.
You can sign up for Sheriff Alerts including notifications on crimes, Major Road Closures, and amber and silver alerts.
- You can also get a number of weather alerts including wind events, flood, tropical weather and other severe weather and it allows you to receive alerts from the local Emergency Management office which can be crucial during severe weather.
You do have to register for the service.
Residents can register their address and contact information into the Alert Franklin County portal, by following the link at https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/ .
You can also register anonymously by texting the word FRANKLINFL to 888777.
The service also has a mobile app called everbridge which you can download to your phones or tablets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment