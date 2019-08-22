Franklin County TDC announces grants for local events

The Franklin county Tourist Development Council has agreed to provide 2000 dollar grants to 18 groups that hold 35 one-day events in Franklin County during the year as well as 5000 dollar grants to another 7 groups that hold multi-day events.
The grants are designed to help the groups fund and advertise their events, which are generally held in the fall and winter.
The events receiving the smaller promotions grants include the Apalachicola Oyster Cook-off as well as the Apalachicola Home and Garden Tour and the Camp Gordon Johnston Days.
Funding was also approved for the local ghost walks at the Chestnut Cemetery, the antique and classic boat show, the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival, and a number of Panhandle Players productions as well as many more events.
Events receiving the 5000 dollar major event grants include the ST. George Island chili cook-off, the butts and clucks cook-off in Apalachicola, the annual Paddle Jam event, the African American History Festival and Rock by the Sea.
