NOAA Fisheries Fish News for August 21st

|
Highlights
Read a statement from Chris Oliver, Assistant Administrator for Fisheries, on the settlement of the government’s civil case against Carlos Rafael and his fishing captains. Details of the settlement are available here
.
NOAA announced a total of $2.7 million in grants supporting 14 projects to address the harmful effects of marine debris on wildlife, navigation safety, economic activity, and ecosystem health. Approximately $1.5 million in grants will support 10 community-driven debris removal projects, while another $1.2 million will support four marine debris research projects.
West Coast
In a recent survey, scientists applied new technologies and data to estimate the historic reach of nearly 450 tidal estuaries along the coasts of California, Oregon, and Washington. Their report highlights forgotten estuary acreage that could serve as new targets for restoration efforts.
Southeast
By January 31, please submit your comments on a range of proposed changes to the existing boundaries, regulations, and marine zones of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. These changes are intended to address long-term declines in the nation’s marine resources as well as ongoing and emerging threats from changing ocean conditions.
During a recent research cruise in Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary, scientists conducted more than 20 dives in an effort to find and tag giant manta rays. Using drones to help locate the animals, the scientists successfully tagged a juvenile female. If you see a manta while out on the water, please send information and photos to manta.ray@noaa.gov
.
By August 31, please submit your comments on an application for an amendment to a 2018 exempted fishing permit granted to a project trapping lionfish in the South Atlantic. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission seeks to add additional sampling areas, fishing vessels, and traps to their project, and they request other modifications to requirements and approvals.
Greater Atlantic
By September 9, please submit your comments on proposed Framework Adjustment 14 to the Summer Flounder, Scup, and Black Sea Bass Fishery Management Plan. The proposed modifications would allow for more flexibility in the management of these species.
The Monkfish Research Set Aside Program is accepting proposals now through September 29. Projects selected through this competition are awarded fishing days rather than dollars, and the proceeds generated from those days are used to fund the research.
Led by NOAA, federal and state trustees for two Stratford, Connecticut, contamination sites released their Final Restoration Plan, which includes projects to restore salt marsh habitat in the nearby Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge. This combined restoration will leverage funds to implement a larger, more impactful project than if restoration activities were separate.
The 40th gathering of the Milford Aquaculture Seminar will be held January 13–15 in Shelton, Connecticut. Abstracts for either oral or poster presentations are due November 1, and early registration ends December 6.
Upcoming Deadlines
August 31
: Applications due for open seats on New England Fishery Management Council advisory panels
.
September 20
: Proposals due for the 2020–2021 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program
.
September 29
: Proposals due for the 2020–2021 Monkfish Research Set-Aside Program
.
October 31
: Proposals due for 2020 Species Recovery Grants to States
.
October 31
: Proposals due for 2020 Species Recovery Grants to Tribes
.
November 1
: Abstracts due for the 2020 Milford Aquaculture Seminar
.
Upcoming Events
August 22
: Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Bohemia, New York.
August 22–September 30
: Free tours every weekday at NOAA Fisheries’ Ted Stevens Marine Research Institute
in Juneau, Alaska.
August 27–September 24
: Five engagement sessions
hosted by the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Cooperative Research Branch
in locations from New York to Virginia.
September 4–5
: Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel meeting
in Silver Spring, Maryland, open to the public and broadcast via webinar.
September 4 and 17
: Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops
in Rhode Island and Florida.
September 9–10
: Two public hearings on the proposed Atlantic Surfclam and Ocean Quahog Excessive Shares Amendment
, hosted by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
September 11–18
: Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Boise, Idaho.
September 12
: Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Panama City Beach, Florida.
September 16–20
: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Charleston, South Carolina.
September 23–November 4
: Five informational sessions on proposed changes to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary
.
September 24–26
: New England Fishery Management Council meeting
in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
