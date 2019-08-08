Local recycling bins should be returned by the weekend

If you recycle you might have noticed that the county's recycling bins have been removed from the various recycling locations around the county.
Solid waste director Fonda Davis said that is because the two trucks the county owns to pull the bins are in the shop.
He felt it was wiser to pull the bins while repairs are being done so that people didn't keep filling the bins beyond capacity and leaving a mess on the ground.
The repairs should be complete this week and the bins should be returned by the weekend.
