There is a new group forming to help out at the Apalachicola Airport and they will be holding their second organizational meeting this Saturday.
The group is called the “Friends of the Apalachicola Regional Airport.”
It's made up of aviators and other volunteers to help the airport with events and other activities.
The group already has about 65 people interested in helping, but more are always needed.
The purpose of the group is to bring more people from around the southeast to the airport for various events where they will buy fuel and use other airport services.
Some of the plans include fly-ins and airshows at the airport as well as a museum at the airport highlighting its role during World War 2.
The group also hopes to bring in more local young people to get them interested in careers in aviation and possibly reopening the civil air patrol for the young people in the county.
Anyone can join – all it takes is a love of aviation and the willingness to volunteer.
Again the organizational meeting will be held this Saturday at 10 a the airport so come out to learn more.
