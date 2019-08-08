The Franklin County Parks and Recreation Department said it has seen at least three incidents of vandalism across the county.
Parks director Fonda Davis said 2 county owned trucks in Carrabelle were vandalized and are in the shop being repairs.
There was also vandalism done to the concession stand at Vrooman Park.
That incident may have been caught on videotape.
Fonda said the concession stand at the DW Wilson Sports Complex in Apalachicola was also broken into but there was nothing there to steal or break.
The sheriff's office was called in to investigate but there have been no arrests so far.
