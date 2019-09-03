Adriane Elliot wins Apalachicola city commission seat 2 - mayors race and seat 1 go to run-off election

Apalachicola voters will return to the polls on September the 17th to make a final decision for the city's mayor and for city commissioner for seat number 1.
Adriane Elliott, however will be the new city commissioner for seat 2.
City voters were split in the mayor's race between Kevin Begos and Valentina Webb.
Begos received 427 votes, or about 40 percent of the total, while Valentina Webb received 480 votes, about 45 percent of the total.
Amy Hersey received 164 votes – just over 15 percent of the total votes cast.
The run-off for city commission seat number one is between Despina George and Barry Hand.
Despina received 467 votes, or about 44 percent of the total.
Barry Hand received 328 votes, for about 31 percent.
George Mahr picked up just over 19 percent of the vote with 206 and Ramon Lopez received 62 votes for almost 6 percent of the total vote.
There were only two candidates for seat number two and it was a close race.
Adriane Elliott will replace her father on the city commission after taking 51.2 percent of the vote with 534 votes and Torben Madsen took 48.8 percent with 509 votes.
Voter turnout was just over 60 percent.
The run-off election will be held on September the 17th.
