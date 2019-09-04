If you would like to help the people of the Bahamas that were devastated by Hurricane Dorian, the Franklin County Sheriff's office is taking donations for the next week.
Sheriff AJ Smith is working with a group called Sol Relief to collect and transport supplies to help the people in the Bahamas.
Sol Transport also brought items to our area after Hurricane Michael.
Donation boxes have been placed at locations around the county including the Ace Hardware in Apalachicola, Dollar stores throughout the county, Gander's Ace Hardware in Carrabelle and Taylor's building supply in Eastpoint.
The Sheriff's office trailer will also be parked at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola and at Jackson's Ace Hardware in Carrabelle.
You will find a list of items that can be donated on the Sheriff's department facebook page.
Please donate only the items on the list as other items will not be taken to the islands.
If you would rather donate money, just write a check to the charity fund and drop it off at the Sheriff's office.
The money will be used to buy supplies.
If you want to make a donation, do it as soon as possible, the donations will be picked up on Tuesday, September the 10th.
