NOAA Fisheries FishNews – September 4, 2019

Highlights
By November 4, please submit your comments on a scoping document and an intent to prepare a draft Amendment 12 to the 2006 Consolidated Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Fishery Management Plan. The amendment will explore options related to the revised National Standards 1, 3, and 7 guidelines. A public scoping webinar/conference call will be held October 9.
NOAA Fisheries is hosting our third National Electronic Monitoring Workshop Series to engage new participants and foster collaboration across fisheries and stakeholder groups regarding the opportunities and challenges of electronic monitoring. Fishermen are invited to share their perspectives and discuss what is working and what needs improvement. Workshops will be held November 13–14
in New Hampshire
and February 12–13
in Washington
.
West Coast
By October 29, please submit your comments on an application from state and tribal governments for authorization to lethally take California sea lions and Steller sea lions in the Columbia River and its tributaries. The authorization is intended to reduce sea lion predation on threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead.
Pacific Islands
Bottomfish stocks in three U.S. Pacific territories are not as healthy as previously thought, according to a new report from the Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center. Scientists recently completed three new stock assessments for bottomfish species in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and America Samoa, finding mixed results.
Every year, NOAA’s Marine Turtle Biology and Assessment Program and the Hawaiian Monk Seal Research Program deploy field camps throughout Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument to assess the populations of Hawaiian monk seal and green sea turtle. Follow along as the expedition heads out to recover the 2019 field camps.
Southeast
The Alabama Trustee Implementation Group for the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment released their third draft restoration plan, which focuses on addressing lost recreational use and injury to birds. A public meeting to present the plan and collect comments will be held September 11; written comments are due October 3.
The Trustee Council for the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment approved new monitoring guidance for restoration projects for oysters, submerged aquatic vegetation, and various habitat types. Monitoring data will be used to evaluate and adaptively manage the restoration program.
Greater Atlantic
NOAA Fisheries established a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone southeast of Nantucket to protect a group of right whales sighted in the area on August 30. This zone is in effect through September 14.
Companies not currently providing at-sea monitoring services are invited to submit an application to provide these services for fishing year 2020 (May 1, 2020–April 30, 2021) by October 1. Companies already approved to provide at-sea monitoring services in 2019 and 2020 do not need to apply again.
The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office is hosting three workshops to collect stakeholder input on developing potential short- and long-term management approaches for the recreational fishing community. Workshops are scheduled for October 19, 22, and 24. The workshops are free, but please register in advance.
Peer reviewers will be evaluating 14 Northeast groundfish stock assessments next week, September 9–13, at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center in Woods Hole. Here is a look ahead at what is under discussion during the upcoming peer review panel.
Upcoming Deadlines
September 20
: Proposals due for the 2020–2021 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program
.
September 29
: Proposals due for the 2020–2021 Monkfish Research Set-Aside Program
.
October 1
: Applications due for companies interested in providing groundfish at-sea monitoring services in fishing year 2020
(and are not already approved to do so.)
October 31
: Proposals due for 2020 Species Recovery Grants to States
.
October 31
: Proposals due for 2020 Species Recovery Grants to Tribes
.
November 1
: Abstracts due for the 2020 Milford Aquaculture Seminar
.
Upcoming Events
September 5–30
: Free tours every weekday at NOAA Fisheries’ Ted Stevens Marine Research Institute
in Juneau, Alaska.
September 5
: Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel meeting
in Silver Spring, Maryland, open to the public and broadcast via webinar.
September 5–6
: Meeting of the Advisory Committee to the U.S. Section
to the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT) in Silver Spring, Maryland, open to the public and broadcast via webinar.
September 9–10
: Two public hearings on the proposed Atlantic Surfclam and Ocean Quahog Excessive Shares Amendment
, hosted by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
September 10–24
: Three engagement sessions
hosted by the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Cooperative Research Branch
in locations in New Jersey and Virginia.
September 11
: Public meeting and comment opportunity on Alabama Draft Restoration Plan III and Environmental Assessment
, in Spanish Fort, Alabama.
September 11–18
: Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Boise, Idaho.
September 12
: Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Panama City Beach, Florida.
September 16–20
: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Charleston, South Carolina.
September 17
: Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshop
in Panama City, Florida.
September 19
: Public hearing on a proposed rule to address bluefin tuna bycatch in the Atlantic HMS pelagic longline fishery
in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
September 23–November 4
: Five informational sessions on proposed changes to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary
.
September 24–26
: New England Fishery Management Council meeting
in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
September 26
: Annual public meeting, via webinar, of the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group
for the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment.
October 7–10
: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Durham, North Carolina.
October 9
: Public scoping webinar/conference call on NOAA Fisheries’ intent to prepare a draft Amendment 12 to the 2006 Consolidated Atlantic HMS Fishery Management Plan
.
October 10
: Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Somerville, Massachusetts.
October 16 and 18
: Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops
in New Jersey and Florida.
October 19–24
: Three stakeholder workshops on New England recreational fishing management
in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island; please register in advance.
October 21–24
: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting
in Galveston, Texas.
October 21–24
: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Pago Pago, American Samoa.
November 13–14
: East Coast National Electronic Monitoring Workshop
in New Castle, New Hampshire.
February 12–13
: West Coast National Electronic Monitoring Workshop
in Renton, Washington.
